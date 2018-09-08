Pattaya adds ‘no smoking’ signs, ashtrays to Dongtan Beach

Pattaya is increasing signage and public relations to salvage its smoking ban on Dongtan Beach.

After being humbled for poorly enforcing the nationwide law, which bars smoking on beaches, Pattaya City Hall restarted its PR machine, getting volunteers to talk to tourists and asking beach vendors to educate smokers on where it is permissible to light up.

More signs have gone up on Dongtan Beach to publicize the smoking ban and the city is creating more smoking zones with ash trays to make it more convenient for tourists to get up and puff away from the sand.

Dongtan was the first beach to get the smoking ban and, as such, will be the test to see if the renewed measures actually prove successful.