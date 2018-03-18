Parade kicks off Pattaya Beach anti-smoking drive

City hall brought its “no smoking” message loudly and clearly to Pattaya with a parade intended to reinforce the prohibition on lighting up on the sand.

Deputy City Manager Wuthipol Charoenpol led the March 6 procession down Beach Road with police, marine resources and beach massage vendor representatives.

More than 200 people marched in the parade to kickoff city hall’s efforts to publicize and enforce the national ban on smoking on the beach. Pattaya’s first effort came in Dongtan Beach and officials now want the entire area to be smoke free.

Workers erected no-smoking signs and health specialists advised people on the dangers of smoking and secondhand smoke.

Others in the march from Central Festival Pattaya Beach to Soi 6 passed out flyers and offered information on how to obtain free checkups. There also was plenty of music and dancing to keep things light.

Participants also swept through the beach, collecting thousands of cigarette butts.