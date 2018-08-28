Overdue Takhiantia roadwork angers residents

Frustrated Takhiantia residents want to know when the much-delayed rebuilding of Takhiantia-Wat Sangkapiew Road will be completed.

The project to widen and repave 950 meters of the roadway on top of a new sewer system was scheduled for completion on Aug. 11, but a week later large holes remained in the new concrete surface and all the sewers remained open.

Resident Nattaya Wongpan said roadwork that began in February has really inconvenienced motorists and everyone is anxious for the work to finish.

In addition, she said, contractors have not put barriers or lights around many of the open sewers, posing real danger to people at night.

Sub-district officials have not given residents any notice about when the work will be completed.