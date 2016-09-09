Omani tourist pickpocketed

An Omani tourist fell victim to two sticky-fingered ladyboys, who pickpocketed him in South Pattaya.

Mohamed Anzinity, 45, told police around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31 that he was walking near Royal Garden Plaza with friends when they were accosted by two transvestite prostitutes and solicited for lewd activities.

The men declined and continued to walk on, but only steps later Anzinity realized his wallet containing the equivalent of 10,000 baht was missing.

Police planned to check security camera footage to identify the suspects.