Omani tourist pickpocketed

By Boonlua Chatree -
1
An Omani tourist fell victim to two sticky-fingered ladyboys, who pickpocketed him in South Pattaya.

Mohamed Anzinity, 45, told police around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31 that he was walking near Royal Garden Plaza with friends when they were accosted by two transvestite prostitutes and solicited for lewd activities.

Mohamed Anzinity fell victim to two sticky-fingered ladyboys, who pickpocketed him in South Pattaya.
The men declined and continued to walk on, but only steps later Anzinity realized his wallet containing the equivalent of 10,000 baht was missing.

Police planned to check security camera footage to identify the suspects.

  • Chris

    Thieving by ladyboys is a daily happening here in Pattaya (and also in Sukhumvit in Bangkok) and yet the police take NO action against these thieving prostitutes.