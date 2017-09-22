Nude German unicyclist arrested in Pattaya

A naked German man was detained for masturbating while riding around Pratamnak Hill nude on a unicycle.

The 56-year-old, identified only as “Lee”, was taken into custody around 10 p.m. Sept. 12 after condominium security guard Kornat Sawatmongkol, 32, called police.

The guard told police that the cyclist was pedaling around holding a bag of fruit in one hand fondling himself with the other. He said he called authorities as there were many residents and tourists around the area who shouldn’t have to see such antics.

As Lee could not present his passport, he was held pending a background check. He was charged with public indecency.