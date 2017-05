noodle vendor was commended for returning a lost handbag containing more than 400,000 baht in property to its owner.

Pattaya Mayor Anan Charoenchasri presented a certificate of merit to Sumalee Sriaum, 29, April 24, for honest behavior regarding the bag she found containing 29,822 baht cash, three checks totaling 400,000 baht, and important documents.

Sumalee returned the bag owned by Wuthikorn Harnwuthsuit to police, asking them to find the owner. A grateful Wuthikorn paid her a reward.