Nongprue to spend 6 million baht on Pattanakarn safety

Nongprue allocated more than 6 million baht to improve safety on Pattanakarn Road following complaints the boulevard is a death trap.

Deputy Mayor Pramote Thaptim said March 23 the sub-district acknowledges that since the four-kilometer stretch was widened to eight meters and resurfaced in January 2017 that there have been many accidents and several fatalities due to speeding.

Therefore, to bring speeds down, the local government will install speed-limit signs and speed bumps between sois Mabyailia and Phu Tara.

The sub-district has put the job out for bid and hopes to begin roadwork in April.

The Nongprue Council believes the speed bumps will be effective while the signage will help the legal efforts to control speed. More measures, such as traffic signals, will be considered based on results of the first improvements, he said.