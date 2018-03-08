Nongprue police urged to control Raiwanasin Market traffic

PATTAYA – Soi Siam Country Club residents are calling on Nong­prue police to clamp down on chaotic parking at the Raiwanasin Market, which has seen business boom since completion of the roadworks project.

So many cars and motorbikes are parking and double-parking illegally that only one of four lanes is open for commuting. Traffic has become a mess and accidents common.

Nongprue Clerk Teerawit Thongnok said he’s received a steady stream of complaints about the traffic, but local police have done nothing to control it.

Traffic officers acknowledged there was a problem and promised to survey the area and come up with a traffic-control plan.