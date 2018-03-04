Nongmaikaen-Baan Tanman Road project 40% complete

PATTAYA – The Nongmaikaen-Baan Tanman Road project is nearly 40 percent complete and still on schedule to finish in July.

The project includes 2.6 kilometers of drainage tunnels and 1.5 kilometers of the road to be widened to nine meters and resurfaced. A 1.2-meter-wide sidewalk also will be created on each side of the road.

The 22.7-million-baht project began on Aug. 25 and is slated to wrap on July 20 with work being carried out by contractor Boonkijtana Co.

The project has entered the second phase and total completion stands in the 35-40 percent range.

Barriers have been placed around the construction area for safety while detour signs are re-directing vehicles to avoid the area.

So far there have been no traffic issues and the contractors also stated that the works will definitely be completed on time.