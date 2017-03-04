Nong Plalai fixes indigent senior’s home

Nong Plalai Sub-district plans to repair a senior citizen’s dilapidated house in memory of HM the late King.

Mayor Pinyo Homklin and Moo 1 village headman Yodsapong Rinthong visited the home of 72-year-old Janserm Srithonglang on Feb. 17 to let him know they would help.

Janserm became disabled following an accident six years ago and his family fell on hard times as the main breadwinner was unable to work. The house fell into disrepair, even collapsing in some areas. The property owner cut the rent, but the money brought home by his son was not enough to repair the structure.

Pinyo said the sub-district has a program to repair the homes of poor people. In Janserm’s case, the sub-district will send engineers and has allocated a budget of 20,000 baht.

The work was done to “Do good for Dad”, in memory of HM King Bhumibol.