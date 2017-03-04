No Slurpees for the goat, please

A goat walked into a 7-Eleven…

It sounds like the lead-in to some barroom joke, but, in fact, a symbol of Capricorn planted itself among the soi dogs sucking up the free air conditioning coming out of a convenience store on Soi Khao Talo Feb. 19.

Needless to say, a dark brown goat hanging out at a Seven in Pattaya caused a bit of commotion.

“Jao Bo”, as it was quickly named, proved friendly enough and foreigners who happened upon it fed the animal some snack food.

Residents said the goat belongs to a Muslim family living nearby. But every day, when the temperature starts climbing, it strolls over to the 7-Eleven to soak in the cool air when the door opens.