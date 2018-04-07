No parking signs ignored by Dongtan drivers, police

PATTAYA – The signs say no parking on the beach, but neither Jomtien motorists – nor traffic police – seem to care.

Residents near the entrance to Dongtan Beach have been sharing photos of drivers ignoring signs banning vehicles and parking on the beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Passing by the Dongtan police box March 29, reporters saw the gates closed, but cars and motorbikes on both sides of the promenade. Not a traffic cop was to be found.

Neighbors said Pattaya put a lot of money into the redevelopment of Dongtan Beach but the fresh image is ruined by people ignoring signs and police ignoring their duties.