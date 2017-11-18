No Koh Larn ferries, tourist boats Nov. 19-20

Pattaya-based boats must remain on shore Nov. 19-20 to accommodate the navy’s international fleet show, the Marine Department said.

Pattaya spokesman Pinit Maneerat said Nov. 7 the department banned operation of ferries, speedboats and other vessels during the high point of the Nov. 13-22 maritime review.

That means no visits to Koh Larn, no scuba diving or marine sports for tourists while the navy gets chummy with military counterparts from Southeast Asia. Navy vessels from participating countries will dock in Pattaya Bay to a distance of 3.5 kilometers off shore.

Boats moored at Bali Hai Pier are to remain while the same goes to boats at Koh Larn. Those caught violating will face prison time up to three months, fines up to 5,000 baht or both.