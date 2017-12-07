New women, children’s protection center opens in Nongprue

Provincial Police Region 2 opened a new base for its Children, Women, Family Protection and Anti Human Trafficking Center in the former Nongprue Sub-district offices.

Region 2 deputy commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Chettha Komon­wattana and Children, Women and Family Protection Center director Pol. Col. Rona­chai Jindamuk were joined by top deputies and Nong­prue officials at the Nov. 21 ribbon cutting in the office building near Nongprue Kindergarten.

Chettha said the center has multiple objectives, the primary one of which is to be the coordinating center for government and private organizations in regards to rights protection and helping children and women victims of abuse.

The center also aims to prevent crimes toward children and women, educate the public on human trafficking and show that the Pattaya area is serious about abuse of women and children.