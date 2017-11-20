New U.S. consul-general visits Pattaya

PATTAYA – The newly appointed American consul-general paid his first visit to Pattaya to talk tourism and security with city officials.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri welcomed Timothy Scherer and his top deputy to city hall Nov. 8. The visit was couched as an introduction and an opportunity for the mayor to show off management of Pattaya.

Most of the discussion centered on tourism matters, security and potential ways to help boost tourism in general.

Pattaya officials said the consul-general was impressed with how Pattaya was managed and security measures being taken.

Scherer said more Americans are visiting Thailand each year and suggested the mayor keep close ties to the U.S. embassy to cooperate on security matters.