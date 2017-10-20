Nernplabwan sprayed after dengue outbreak

Banglamung Public Health Department launched an emergency fumigation of Soi Nernplabwan after reports of several cases of dengue fever.

More than 100 public-health workers and volunteers made the rounds in Chatkaew 9 village, Rung Reuang village and a half-dozen other communities Oct. 11 following the hospitalization of three dengue patients, all the same family.

The volunteers reminded residents about the dangers of standing water and mosquitos using it to breed. They were given abate to spread and shown how to clear possible breeding areas.

Pesticide was sprayed around Nernplubwan Soi 8, considered the epicenter of the outbreak.