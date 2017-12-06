Nepali ambassador visits Pattaya

PATTAYA – Nepal’s ambassador to Thailand called on Pattaya’s mayor to reinforce business and tourism relationships.

Anan Charoenchasri and city councilors welcomed H.E. Khaga Nath Adhikari to city hall Nov. 24. The mayor presented him with a key to the city.

Adhikari, a permanent member of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, said a goal of his is to increase the amount of Nepalese investment in Pattaya’s tourism sector as part of the Eastern Economic Corridor project.

Later at the Holiday Inn Pattaya, Anan and top Pattaya business and tourism leaders, hosted a welcoming party for the ambassador.

H.E. Adhikari said he is committed to supporting and participating in boosting the local economy and hopes Pattaya can become a sister city with one in Nepal.