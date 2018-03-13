Neighbors allege Raiwanasin Market dumping sewage

PATTAYA – Raiwanasin Market may have gotten its parking chaos under control, but neighbors are now complaining about the market dumping sewage into a nearby canal.

A Feb. 24 inspection of the Wanasin Canal found the black water to be as smelly as reported, with dead marine creatures floating on the surface. From all appearances, raw wastewater is being flushed into the storm-drainage waterway.

Nongprue Clerk Teerawit Thongnok said the sub-district’s Sanitation Department was collecting samples for testing.

He said the market was required to install wastewater-treatment equipment when it was issued its business licenses, and assumed this was already done.

He added sanitation officials would investigate.