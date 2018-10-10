Navy shuffles top posts

The Royal Thai Navy shuffled its leadership, with new commanders taking over the main fleet and the Sattahip Naval Base.

Handover ceremonies were conducted on the deck of HTMS Naresuan Sept. 27, with retiring Adm. Rungsarit Sattayanukul turning over command of the Royal Thai Fleet to Adm. Noppadol Supakorn, deputy chief of Joint Staff at Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters; and base commander Vice Adm. Sukiti Sa-ngiemphong giving way to Vice Adm. Chumsak Nakwijit.

Noppadol’s ascension was marked with a 17-gun salute from the HTMS Makut Rachakumarn. He takes over one of the navy’s top five posts after serving in a string of posts over his career, including the head of the Air and Coastal Defense Command, Naval Education, Logistics, Naval Welfare and the Sattahip Naval Base.

In his farewell remarks, Sukiti thanked sailors and staff for their hard work and asked them to work just as hard for the new base commander.

Chumsak said he would manage the base with fairness and transparency.