Navy shoots their big guns

PATTAYA – The navy’s Air and Coastal Defense Command fired up the big guns for their annual anti-aircraft weapons drill.

ACDC deputy commander Capt. Wirat Somjit observed as Air Regiment 1 and 2 commanders Capt. Chalit Buathong and Capt Sorawut Chawana led the Jan. 31 exercise at the Tactical Training Center on Sattahip’s Tungprong Beach.

The exercise was based on the 2018 Air Defense Plan by simulating destroying enemy aircraft with live ammunition. More than 1,000 sailors and marines attended the training with weapons including twelve 37-millimeter anti-aircraft guns and four 40/70-mm. cannons.

ACDC commander Rear Adm. Wara Tankham said the annual exercise enhances sailors’ skills in using the big guns and is necessary for the nation’s defense.