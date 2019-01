The Royal Thai Navy released sea turtles to the sea in honor of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana.

Rear Adm. Jatuporn Sukchaleam, deputy commander of the 1st Naval Area Command, presided over the Jan. 7 ceremony that 74 sailors, residents and students release a 5-year-old female green turtle and 32 baby hawksbill turtles into the sea.

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana has backed a campaign to revitalize Thailand’s marine ecosystem the replenishment of sea animals and conservation.