PATTAYA – While preparing Pattaya Bay to host ships from dozens of foreign countries, the navy practiced its response to emergencies before the international fleet show.

Adm. Naris Pratumsuwan led the Nov. 9 drill from the deck of the HTMS Thalang while sailors joined rescue volunteers and medics from area hospitals on the beach at Soi 6.

Following the drill, all the participants paraded down to Soi 7.

The Nov. 13-22 features reviews of military forces both at sea and on land.