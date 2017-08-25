Navy commander gets fleet show update in Pattaya

The commander in chief of the Royal Thai Navy came to Pattaya to check on the progress of November’s International Fleet Show.

Adm. Na Areenij chaired an Aug. 15 meeting on preparations for the Nov. 13-22 show at the Dusit Thani Hotel, one of the hosts for international dignitaries.

The admiral got an update on planning for the fleet show, which will include 15 Thai ships, 15-20 from Southeast Asian countries and 15-20 from other countries.

There also will be 20 aircraft used in the show, including one that will allow Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to view to proceedings from the air. A VIP ship also will be prepared for the premier and international leaders.

The sea parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Nov. 20, Na was told. The meeting also covered minute details, such as decorations for the stage.