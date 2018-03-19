Navy air wing marks 43rd anniversary

PATTAYA – The Royal Thai Navy celebrated the 43rd birthday of its coastal air patrol unit at a ceremony in Sattahip.

Air and Coastal Defense Command Chief Rear Adm. Wara Tankham presented a flower basket to air patrol commander, Capt. Marudech Boonnith March 6 to commemorate the event.

A division of the ACDC, the coastal air patrol was established in 1975 with the opening of a radar installation on Kaho Klong Thoop.

March 1 was made the official anniversary of the unit in 1982 when then-unit commander Capt. Winyan Sattatiwisat hosted a ceremony at Radar Station 11 on Khao Klong Thoop.

The air wing is responsible for patrolling the coastal and marine economic zones.