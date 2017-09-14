Naval Rating School installs giant Buddha

Sattahip’s Naval Rating School formally installed its seated Buddha during a ceremony with 32 famous monks.

Wannarat, abbot of Bowonniwet Vihara Temple, presided over the Aug. 30 candle lighting ceremony to put the eyes into Phra Buddha Sartsadanawapiban, a seated meditation Buddha statue from Gandhara with an 88-inch lap at the school’s Buddha Satanpiban Chumphon.

The event saw 32 revered monks from across Thailand recite chants over a model of Phra Buddha Sartsadanawapiban while the lay chairmen presented King Taksin medals to the project’s biggest benefactors.

Rating School Director Capt. Wirat Somjit shepherded the project since inception, with the Buddha figure taking the spotlight in the school’s dharma-training facility.

He said the building is a place for ethics, morality and goodness. The entire facility is expected to be completed this month.