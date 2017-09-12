Narcissist hunted by Pattaya police for sports car tunnel selfie

Pattaya police are tracking down “F Over Cut Wattanakun” who parked his expensive sports car in the middle of the Central Road bypass tunnel to take a selfie he posted to social media.
Pattaya police are tracking down a driver who parked his expensive sports car in the middle of the Central Road bypass tunnel to take a selfie he posted to social media.

Police chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech said Sept. 2 that Facebook user “F Over Cut Wattanakun” should be easy to find, as the self-entitled narcissist clearly showed the red sport coupe’s license plate in the photo.

Apparently seeking likes and adulation for his cashed-up standing in life, the irresponsible motorist got a rude welcome from netizens, who blasted him for causing a traffic hazard and showing off his wealth.

Stopping inside the newly opened Sukhumvit Road underpass is prohibited by law. Motorcycles, tuk-tuks, carts, large trucks, and vehicles carrying hazardous also are barred from using the tunnel.

Violators are being fined 1,000 baht, most likely pocket change for “F Over Cut Wattanakun”.

Update: Supachoke Wat­tanakul, a hairdresser in South Pattaya, turned himself in. He said he didn’t realize he was committing a crime.

  Jan Willem de Lindvanwijngaard

    Hahaha – if everybody taking a selfie is now diagnosed a ‘narcissist’ there are very few people in this country who are not… Pattaya Mail please keep to your role and leave mental health diagnoses to the mental health professionals, thank you.