Narcissist hunted by Pattaya police for sports car tunnel selfie

Pattaya police are tracking down a driver who parked his expensive sports car in the middle of the Central Road bypass tunnel to take a selfie he posted to social media.

Police chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech said Sept. 2 that Facebook user “F Over Cut Wattanakun” should be easy to find, as the self-entitled narcissist clearly showed the red sport coupe’s license plate in the photo.

Apparently seeking likes and adulation for his cashed-up standing in life, the irresponsible motorist got a rude welcome from netizens, who blasted him for causing a traffic hazard and showing off his wealth.

Stopping inside the newly opened Sukhumvit Road underpass is prohibited by law. Motorcycles, tuk-tuks, carts, large trucks, and vehicles carrying hazardous also are barred from using the tunnel.

Violators are being fined 1,000 baht, most likely pocket change for “F Over Cut Wattanakun”.

Update: Supachoke Wat­tanakul, a hairdresser in South Pattaya, turned himself in. He said he didn’t realize he was committing a crime.