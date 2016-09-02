Naklua encroachers given month to comply with law

Pattaya has given Naklua property owners and market sellers a month to remove illegal structures and relocate their stalls found to be encroaching on public property.

Pattaya legal chief Settapol Boonsawat, flanked by soldiers from the 21st Military Circle and city engineers, inspected areas in the Post Office Community and at Lan Po Market Aug. 23.

Community President Pikul Somnuan filed a complaint about a private home that is encroaching on 25 sq. meters of public land along a public road.

An official measurement was not taken, as that is the responsibility of the Land Department, but landmarks clearly indicated that the home indeed is intruding on public property.

Authorities gave the property owner one month to remove the house or engineers will demolish it.

At Lan Po Market, officials investigated vendors using public property to sell their wares, making the public park messy looking.

Only certain areas are permitted by authorities to be used for retail sales. Those rules have been ignored and not enforced.

Authorities recently organized a new area for vendors in the parking area behind the market, but not all vendors have moved.

There were 47 registered sellers, but five were found selling in front of the market illegally. They were asked to pack up and move, and also warned that they will face a 2,000 baht fine if caught again.