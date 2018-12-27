Najomtien temple declared drug-free

Wat Najomtien has declared itself a “white” temple free of drug use by monks and staff.

Abbot Lai Aparano and Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn, police and village chiefs witnessed the Dec. 13 drug tests by 35 monks, all of whom passed.

Lai said the temple is a holy place respected by people and is the nation’s main institution. Therefore, monks must be completely clear and pure to gain Buddhists’ faith.

Hence, monks of Najomtien Temple in cooperation with Sattahip District and the Najomtien Police Station upgraded the temple to be “white” area, clean from drugs and vices.