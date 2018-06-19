Najomtien ignoring deadly traffic light failure outside Ambassador

PATTAYA – A broken traffic light outside the Ambassador City Hotel in Jomtien Beach is being blamed for dangerous traffic and accidents, including the death of a Russian pedestrian last year.

Hotel guests and employees said the light, which stops Sukhumvit Road traffic to allow pedestrians to cross, has been out of order for months with no sign Najomtien Sub-district plans to fix it.

The result has been traffic congestion and accidents, plus many dangerous situations for pedestrians, including a Russian hotel guest killed in March.

An unidentified tourist was killed after being struck by a motorbike driven by a 39 year-old woman with her 19-year-old daughter riding pillion at high speed March 8.