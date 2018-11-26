Municipal police stress tourist safety during high season

City hall’s top cop reassured Pattaya business leaders that tourist safety is his top priority during high season.
Pol. Maj. Jirawat Sukontasap laid out the municipal police policies during the Nov. 14 meeting of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association meeting at the Sunshine Garden Resort.
He said city regulatory enforcement officers are checking for three main things: Hygiene in food quality and disease control, security and safety of people and their possessions both on land and sea, and ensuring convenience, cleanliness and safety for tourists.