Municipal police stress tourist safety during high season

City hall’s top cop reassured Pattaya business leaders that tourist safety is his top priority during high season.

Pol. Maj. Jirawat Sukon­tasap laid out the municipal police policies during the Nov. 14 meeting of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association meeting at the Sunshine Garden Resort.

He said city regulatory enforcement officers are checking for three main things: Hygiene in food quality and disease control, security and safety of people and their possessions both on land and sea, and ensuring convenience, cleanliness and safety for tourists.