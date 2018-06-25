Multimillion-baht facelift washes away at neglected Yim Yom Beach

PATTAYA – Four years after Pattaya poured tens of millions of baht into renovating Yim Yom Beach, the Pratamnak Hill shoreline is a mess again, a victim of neglected maintenance.

A broken footpath, crumbling concrete walls, burned out streetlights and piles of trash have spoiled the beach once known as a bit of secluded nature.

Pattaya in 2014 launched a renovation of Yim Yom Beach following a major storm in 2013 that heavily damaged a pavilion there. A new sala was built under the 600-million-baht refurbishment of Jomtien Beach while city workers paved a new sidewalk, filled in holes and built walls to block storm runoff.

Local vendors said some concrete structures built and footpaths laid in 2014 were put in the wrong places, contributing to flooding that ate away their foundations.

Despite all the money poured into the initial facelift, apparently none has been spent in the ensuing years on maintenance.