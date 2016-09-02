Motorcyclists move safety barriers blocking U-turn

Driver arrogance reached a new level in Pattaya when motorcyclists moved barriers blocking a dangerous U-turn because they didn’t want to travel the short distance to a safe turn.

The Chonburi Highway Department had installed plastic barriers at the intersection of Sukhumvit Road in front of Thammasiri Suksa School following numerous accidents at the break in the center median.

Unlike most U-turns, there is no turn lane at the junction, leaving stopped motorists at risk of being rear-ended. In addition, traffic moving in the opposite direction moves at high speed, making U-turns there a dangerous proposition.

Nonetheless, authorities discovered Aug. 26 that someone who felt too inconvenienced by the safety measure moved the barriers enough to let motorcycles through, despite the clear warning signs against turning there.

Exasperated Highway Department officials said they now must find the money to construct concrete barriers that even the most arrogant driver cannot move.