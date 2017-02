A Swedish man who left his keys in his motorbike had the vehicle stolen.

Christopher Kwangsan Carson, 36, told police he had parked his Honda Click at the Big C Supercenter in South Pattaya Feb. 9 and forgot the keys in the ignition.

The Swede said he returned to fetch them just five minutes later, but the 2-month-old bike was gone.

Police are checking security cameras in hopes of finding the thief.