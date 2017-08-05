Money counterfeiters nabbed in Chonburi

CHONBURI – Chonburi police have arrested a counterfeiting ring reportedly active in several cities.

Provincial Police Region 2 and Chonburi Provincial Police held a press conference on the arrest. The gang of nine consisted of one Chinese and eight Thai nationals. Authorities have confiscated more than 12,000 fake US banknotes, a skimmer, nine fake credit cards, an electronic data capture, six banknote counters and detectors, and nine mobile phones. The counterfeit money could have cost the country 42 million baht if put into circulation.

Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2 Pol Lt Gen Chitti Rodbangyang disclosed that the arrest followed capture of a Chinese suspect for credit card fraud, which led to the discovery of other gang members in Pattaya City and the provinces of Chachoengsao and Pathum Thani. The offenders sold fake 100-dollar banknotes for 1,200 to 1,400 baht apiece on the black market.

The United States Secret Service cautions people to study the watermarks and other features of authentic greenbacks carefully. Fake banknotes are mainly made of smooth paper, while the genuine article has a coarser feel. Those interested in further details can contact the US Embassy in Bangkok.