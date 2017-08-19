Miss Pattaya Motor Show crowned

The Pattaya Motor Show will never be confused with the real thing in the huge convention halls near Bangkok, but that doesn’t mean the city doesn’t deserve a car queen.

Nitssanart Mongsai, 21, was voted tops out of 31 other “pretties” to earn a crown, sash and 20,000 baht pocket money in the July 30 pageant at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

The small selection of exotic cars were shown off by the aspiring models and entertainers who hoped, with a pageant win, to get some more opportunities in product promotion.

Central Festival Manager Kritsana Maprangoon and former City Councilman Rattanachai Sutidechanai handed out the prizes to all the winners, who also included Suriporn Klangnutch, 21, placing second for a 15,000-baht prize; Kaanravi Sritrapan getting 10,000 baht for third and Lalida Hongsamat, 20, fourth for 5,000 baht.