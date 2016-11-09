Lotto dealer faces 10K fine for 20-baht profit

A South Pattaya lottery vendor is facing a 10,000 baht fine for adding 20 baht to the price of lottery tickets.

Boonchoo Teerawat, 58, was arrested by police and soldiers Oct. 30 in front of the Petch Thong 99 gold shop on South Road following complaints from competing vendors that he was selling government lottery tickets at 100 baht instead of the legally mandated 80 baht they were charging.

Boonchoo told police he worked for another dealer and had been instructed to sell at 100 baht because the tickets bore “lucky” numbers that had been purchased for 80 baht each. Therefore, he said, the markup was needed to make a profit.

While faced with a myriad of serious issues upon seizing power in 2014, the military junta chose to make lottery ticket prices a major priority and has been vigilant in ensuring its order that tickets be sold for 80 baht be upheld.

In addition to the fine, dealers selling overpriced tickets also face up to a year in jail.

At the same time, authorities also arrested dealer Sufaryo Yakoh, 29, with two sets of underground lottery tickets worth 2,700 baht and government tickets marked at 100 baht.