Lost American jet-skier rescued

Pattaya marine emergency squads rescued an American tourist who fell from his jet ski and transported an ailing Chinese visitor to the hospital.

Surat Thepchayto, director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, led a busy day of operations Jan. 11.

They first found the 22-year-old American, who got lost on his jet ski and then fell off. Exhausted, he was unable to climb back on to the watercraft.

Rescuers found him about 150 meters off Jomtien Soi 15, twelve blocks from where his cousin was waiting for him to return. He was brought back to shore uninjured.

Shortly after, rescuers were called to Koh Larn where a 35-year-old tourist suffered a back injury and had to be sent by stretcher to a mainland hospital.