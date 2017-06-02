Lan Po Park in need of overhaul

Despite some recent repairs to its exercise area, Lan Pho Public Park is in serious need of renovation after years of wear and tear.

Nearby residents complained May 24 that parts of the Naklua park have been closed for two months, supposedly for repairs, but no work is being done. An inspection found copious amounts of broken sidewalk tiles and more than 1,000 sq. meters of concrete become a wading pool when it rains.

Some public officials at the park admitted the under-repair sections of Lan Po will not reopen anytime soon.

Lan Po is a popular area for people to relax and enjoy outdoor scenery and fresh seafood. However, the place is now a wreck and nobody is doing anything about it. Neighbors hope someone at Pattaya City Hall steps up and explains what’s going on and when the work will be finished.