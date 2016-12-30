Ladyboys snatch gold from Indian

An Indian tourist lost a 50,000-baht gold chain when it was snatched from his neck by a transvestite in Pattaya.

Avender Singh Batia, 43, filed a police complaint Dec. 21 that he was approached by two ladyboys on Walking Street who snuggled up to him and made a lewd proposition. They then snatched his pricey white-gold chain and ran off.

The robbery came a night after Pattaya police launched with much fanfare a concentrated crime crackdown by 900 officers. The “crackdown” may have been more show than anything, as both a safe burglary and pickpocketing crimes were reported after officers were dispatched.

  • Chris

    The much vaunted “crackdown” was never going to apply to these regular transvestite thieves who appear to be allowed to steal with impunity night after night. A suspicious person might begin to think that they were providing free services to the police or something. Surely not.