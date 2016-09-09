Kuwaiti bikers again busted for high-speed antics

Two Kuwaiti motorcyclists were arrested after a compatriot ran over a Pattaya policeman.

Pol. Sen. Sgt. Maj. Somsri Sima was knocked to the ground near the Family Mart by the Dolphin Roundabout in North Pattaya Aug. 29. He was treated for broken ribs and various cuts at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

Two nearby officers quickly snatched up Mohammad Dhaifallah Abdullah Alfadhli and Badr H.A.Y. Alahmad, both 19, who were riding their modified bikes with the suspect.

Pol. Maj. Worapan Kaew­morakot said officers were directing traffic at the Second Road-North Road intersection when they saw three Kuwaitis speeding through the area on their loud, modified bikes.

When police looked at them, one of the three drove his bike right at the officers, who radioed for help.

Somsri encountered the three in front of the Family Mart and tried to stop them by jumping in front of their bikes. He was hit and injured, but two witnesses grabbed the other two bikers.

Police believe the incident is related to the July 29 arrest of a large gang of Kuwaiti bikers for disturbing the peace with illegal nighttime street races.

Pattaya city and tourist police plus 30 volunteers hauled in more than 40 bikers and seized 26 motorbikes following complaints about the loud races.