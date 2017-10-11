Khao Maikaew man hurt when river sweeps away SUV

One men was injured when his SUV was swept off a river road in Khao Maikaew.

Samakom Kumpaitoon, 53, suffered chest and leg injuries in the Sept. 23 accident on Soi Laokai in Phusai village. A second unidentified man in the truck was rescued unharmed.

Samakom had driven his Toyota Fortuner across an unpaved road crossing a river at a small dam. During dry season, the road is passable, but this month it is flooded with water pouring over the meter-high weir.

The driver, who clearly misjudged the force of the current, and his passenger had to be rescued.

Kiattisak Palanisong, a volunteer who came to the men’s aid, tried to pull them from the river. Eventually paramedics arrived and two teams used ropes to pull the men to shore.

Khao Maikaew Mayor Jamnien Kuteeprakul said the river overflowed after several days of heavy rain.