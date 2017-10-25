Kalasin woman arrested for stealing 6,000 euros from disabled German

A disabled German man thanked police for catching the prostitute who allegedly stole about 235,000 baht from him.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

Wolfgang Angele, 74, and friends presented flowers to Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech Oct. 18 in gratitude for the arrest in the Oct. 11 incident.

Angele, who had a leg amputated following a car crash, said he took Ad Sroinuson, 40, back to his place and woke up to find she had taken 6,000 euros from his wallet.

Police checked security cameras to get an image of the suspect and tracked her back to an apartment in Nongprue.

The Kalasin native denied the charges, saying she only assisted the thief and took a cut as a commission.

Police, however, charged her with theft and plan to prosecute.