Jomtien yoga event raises awareness of beach smoking ban

PATTAYA – About 200 people did yoga on Jomtien Beach to raise awareness of the country’s new beachfront smoking ban.

Pattaya legal chief Sretapol Boonsawat opened the Dec. 26 event sponsored by the Pattaya Public Health Department, Jomtien Thai Massage Club, Chumsai Community and Vivo Studio Group.

A similar event, with 290 beach vendors slated to participate, will be held on Jan. 18.

The yoga events are part of the city’s campaign to make people aware of the ban on smoking on the beach, which went into effect last year but will not be enforced until Feb. 1.

Organizers pointed to the Jomtien Sports Field at Soi 9, which was littered with cigarette butts. Signs will soon be erected there marking it as a no-smoking zone.