PATTAYA – A “crocodile” reported on Jomtien Beach turned out to be a wayward monitor lizard.

Authorities were called to the beach at Soi 17 Oct 21 following panicked reports about a giant reptile swimming offshore.

It took about 20 minutes for officers find the meter-long monitor lizard about 50 meters off the beach.

Authorities suspected it crawled out of a sewage tunnel. It was taken to a remote area and released.