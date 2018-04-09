Jomtien clamps down on disabled parking scofflaws

By Jetsada Homklin
Selfish drivers parking in handicap zones and blocking wheelchair ramps may well return to find their wheels clamped.
PATTAYA – Jomtien municipal officers literally clamped down on motorists illegally parking in handicapped spaces.

Somchai Inruang led officers in clamping wheels and ticketing cars parked in disabled-parking zones along Jomtien Beach Road near Soi 7 March 27.

The move comes after numerous places of able-bodied motorists taking up spaces reserved for the disabled as well as blocking wheelchair ramps.

Some car owners were given warnings, but those leaving their cars in restricted areas for a long time will eventually return to find their wheels locked.

