Jomtien Beach cleaned to honor late King

PATTAYA – People sang songs and cleaned Jomtien Beach at an event to honor HM the late King’s environmental activism.

Pattaya City Hall and the Hope Academy Foundation organized the July 10 “Love Father of the Land. Conserve Pattaya Beach” at the multipurpose zone of Jomtien Beach.

The event was staged to continue HM King Bhumibol’s work to preserve the environment.

Participants collected garbage along three kilometers of beachfront before assembling for performances to honor the late monarch.

The Darasamuth School marching band performed royal compositions and songs for the audience to join in with. Celebrities including Phan Plu Tak and jet ski teams from Thai Airways and the King’s Cup Jet Ski Championships put on a show.