It’s jellyfish season again in Pattaya as rainy days, warm water and stormy seas bring the stinging polyps.

Fishermen near Bali Hai Pier July 17 told reporters that this is expected every year, but might still surprise tourists.

The waves of jellies discourages shoreline fishermen and clam hunters, who decide the stings aren’t worth the rewards.

Jellyfish tides usually last several days, so swimmers are advised to stay out of the water.