Japanese media films naval academy drill

A Japanese media company filmed cadets at Sattahip’s Naval Rating School perform a “fancy drill” program.

Academy director Capt. Wirat Somjit oversaw the June 20 performance by first- and second-class cadets that was filmed by Thai Mikasa Co., for Nippon Television Network Corp.

Wirat said the marching-with-weapons demonstration was to show the world the high standards of the Royal Thai Navy.

The filmmaker paid 50,000 to the navy for the opportunity. The funds will be used for a Buddhist dharma-teaching hall.