Iranian version of ‘Crying Game’ ends badly for transvestite

Four Iranians embarrassed to find the woman they hired for sex was really a man were arrested after beating the transvestite.

Mehdi Aghaei, 27; Mohammad Mousarezaei Dehaghi, 25; Alireza Molaahmadi Dehaghi, 24; and Sajjad Rahmani, 28, were being held for investigation after allegedly assaulting and ripping an earring from the head of woman of the second category, Aekkawat Ketthongma, aka “Pu.”

Unable to flit away before being beaten, the now flustered woman of the second category prostitute, which we all know is illegal in Thailand, points to the offending Iranians who refused to pay once they found out she was a he.

Pu told police he’d been hired by Mousarezaei for a short-time tryst for 500 baht, but when they arrived at the Iranian’s hotel, the transvestite found Mousarezaei’s three cousins also waiting there to be serviced. The accommodating ladyboy agreed, providing each of the cousins also pay 500 baht each.

However, once the prostitute went into the shower, the Iranians discovered the tall, sexy deep-voiced “woman” they thought they’d hired was really a man. A crying game commenced, with the “katoey” demanding at least a token payment for his time and the emasculated men trying to put the shower scene out of their mind as quickly as possible.

Unable to clear the kateoy, the four Iranians then allegedly beat him until he fled and contacted police.

Police held the men pending Pu’s medical examination.