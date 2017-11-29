Immigration staff cleans Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA – Chonburi Immigration Office personnel cleaned a stretch of Jomtien Beach as part of a new community-service program.

Superintendent Pol. Col. Srongprode Sirisuka led around 100 officers to the far end of Jomtien in Najomtien Sub-district Nov. 11.

There officers picked up trash and tended to the landscaping. Authorities also called on local residents to keep the area clean.

Srongprode said the event was organized to develop teamwork, closer ties to the community and protect the environment.

He said more community service projects will be organized.